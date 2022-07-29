Snowpiercer season 4 filming halted due to extreme heat

Filming is still ongoing for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer but at the time of this writing, a temporary snag is slowing things down.

According to a new report from Deadline, production on the post-apocalyptic show is temporarily shutting down due to extreme heat on the British Columbia set. Temperatures have been in the nineties and while that may not sound too different from a lot of other places in North America, you need to remember that the fictional story is set in an ice age environment. This means that everyone one-screen is often wearing some sort of extreme winter clothing.

A crew member on the show told the aforementioned publication that up to 14 people, including background actors and crew members, were transferred by ambulances to local hospitals due to heat exhaustion. In a statement, here is what production company Tomorrow Studios had to say about the decision to shut things down:

“Out of an abundance of caution, production of Snowpiercer wrapped early yesterday and was suspended for today due to extreme heat on location … The health and well-being of show cast and crew remains top priority.”

The plan was for the final season to wrap next week, so we will see if this leads to any major interruptions or changes.

Once filming is complete, another mystery still remains for Snowpiercer — when and even how it will air. TNT’s new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been quick to remove a good bit of scripted content from both this network and sister station TBS; they’ve even canceled some shows like Chad that were ready to air new episodes! We hope that season 4 will end up airing in the new year, but nothing is confirmed as of this writing. (You can read more about all of this over at the link here.) If the show does return to TNT, we expect it back early next year.

Of course, we’ll also provided more updates on this situation if there are any to share over the course of the coming days. For now, we expect filming to resume without any substantial change down the road. (Photo: TNT.)

