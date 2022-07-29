Paper Girls season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following the show’s big debut on Amazon today, can you expect a Paper Girls season 2 renewal? Or, are we closing in on the end already?

One of the good things for this new series is the oh-so-simple fact that there’s already going to be a loyal audience out there — we’ve got absolutely no reason to think otherwise. The series is based on a series of graph novels and typically, there is a history of these adaptations doing rather well. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that anything has been decided at the time of this writing. Amazon has not revealed if they are bringing back Paper Girls as of yet, so this could be something we’re waiting around to get more news on for a good while.

So how will Amazon determine the future of this show? There are a handful of factors that play heavily into it, but the first one is of course its total viewership. If a ton of people end up watching Paper Girls, it will inevitably come back. There isn’t really a reason for any ambiguity there, as the streaming service does want to ensure that they have popular programming year-around. It’s important that a lot of viewers stick around for the entire season. It doesn’t matter how many choose to check out the premiere; it’s more about how many make it to the finale and see where things end up. This is the only real way to measure demand. They will compare this viewership to the show’s cost and also measure how many subscribers the series may have brought in; they can effectively make a decision from there.

As for when a season 2 could eventually premiere, we would love to see it back in 2023 if a renewal comes soon. Just remember that Amazon does not rely on any traditional TV model. With that in mind, they do not have to rush anything along here.

