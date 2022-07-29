NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Will there be new series reulgars?

As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 when it premieres on CBS this October, why not have a talk about series regulars? Can you expect a few more to enter the picture?

In particular, there is one name that obviously comes to mind first and foremost: Bar Paly as Anna. Think about not only her relationship status with Callen, but also her history with the entire team. There is a darn good reason to make her more of an established part of the series, even if she is not a formal part of NCIS.

Unfortunately, that’s just not going to happen, at least for the time being. According to a new report from TVLine, there are no new regulars moving into season 14, which means we’re probably going to see the same crop of main cast members that we saw in season 13. Will Anna still make appearances? Absolutely, but it will be as a recurring player and due to that, could be dependent more on Paly’s schedule (as she could still be free to do other work here and there).

If we had to suspect a reason why we aren’t getting any new regulars at this point, it is likely due to cost considerations. When you think about both the number of longtime cast members and action the action sequences, this can’t be an altogether cheap show to make every week. Add to this the fact that it will be moving to a slightly-later timeslot on Sunday nights, and it is going to be all the more difficult for it to have consistent viewership week in and week out. It may not make as much money as it has in the past, and that’s without even entertaining some of the conversation that this could be the final season. That chatter and/or debate is still very much out there.

