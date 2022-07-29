Amber Brown season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the show’s season 1 launch today on Apple TV+, can you expect an Amber Brown season 2 renewal? Or, is this series going to be over shortly after it starts?

The first thing that we should do in this article is point out where things stand, at least for now: There is no formal renewal for a season 2 as of yet. Is there room for more? Absolutely. For those unaware, the family comedy is based on the best-selling books by Paula Danziger, and there are so many other issues and stories that can be brought to the table. The series is meant to be a funny but also realistic look at growing up, parenting, and a number of issues that can happen to young people in his world. It is trying to fill a gap in a television space that can at times be idealistic or limited in its approach.

Much of the show’s future will be judged by how it performs the next month. Family-themed shows are not often binge-watched at the same speed as some shows in other genres, so it may take some time for the streaming service to make a firm determination here. We know already that there are some selling points that the streaming service will look at. First and foremost, you have the presence of Sarah Drew, who is extremely popular thanks to her time on Grey’s Anatomy. There are also fans of the book series out there. Apple has worked to try to get some established properties on their surface; it is also one of the reasons why they went all-in on Peanuts and have developed a number of projects already around some of those characters.

So when could Amber Brown return provided it does return? The safest bet is at some point in 2023. We don’t think there is going to be any hurry to bring the show back, as Apple (like so many other streaming services out there) tends to space things out.

