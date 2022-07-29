The Mandalorian season 3: Pedro Pascal on meeting expectations

It is obvious at this point we will all be waiting for a long time for The Mandalorian season 3 to arrive on Disney+. However, that won’t stop us from being excited! There are some big events coming in the journey of Din Djarin and Grogu. They each have formed a tight bond with one another, and the same goes for star Pedro Pascal and his relationship with Jon Fabreau and Dave Feloni. They have been behind the bulk of the creative vision on the series so far, and they’ve done nothing short of an extraordinary job.

With all of this in mind, Pascal has been able to move forward and focus on what every actor should: Trying to deliver the best performance he can with the material he has.

In speaking on all of this further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Pedro had to say:

“I think it was so easy to trust how much Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni love Star Wars and [how they’re] taking that love and developing new ways of telling Star Wars stories … That’s a big safety net [while working on the show]. But there were things, like, will this character be compelling? Will people want to follow him through these adventures? Will the richness of this parent-child relationship really reach everyone? So to see all of that surpass expectation is really exciting.”

We know that a big part of season 3 will be about Din Djarin working to understand further what it means to be a leader — he’s not just some loner anymore, and that bit of character development has been very-much earned over time.

