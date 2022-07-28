The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: Pedro Pascal on new dynamic

We recognize fully that The Mandalorian season 3 will not be premiering on Disney+ for quite some time; the only date we have right now is “February.”

With this being said, isn’t it fun to get a few teases here and there? We certainly think so! Pedro Pascal knows the title character more than anyone, and he understands the struggles that Mando could be facing moving forward.

In a new interview with Total Film, here is some of what the actor had to say about a new role that Mando will be finding himself in moving forward:

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so … I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

Of course, it makes some sense for Mando to lean in this direction. Remember that this is someone who started off this season as a loner but since that time, he has grown close to many people — with Grogu at the top of the list! Isn’t this going to be a fun thing to see unfold? Of course, also dramatic; we imagine that the Darksaber is going to be a huge part of what lies ahead.

