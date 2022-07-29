Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The new HoH’s plan (day 24)

Welcome to day 24 of the Big Brother 24 house! Now that we have a new Head of Household, we can start to think about the plan. What in the world is Monte going to do with the power?

It does feel already like we’re getting set up for an interesting week and even though there are some differences of opinion in the Leftovers alliance, they’re still willing to work past them with a common goal. As of right now, the idea is to put Alyssa & Indy up on the block. It’s an easy option since nobody in the alliance has to sweat out the next few days on the block. If nominations stay the same, Alyssa leaves the game and this breaks up the group of her, Jasmine, and Indy, who are all reasonably close.

So what happens if the Veto is used? More than likely, Nicole & Taylor go on the block and Taylor goes out. It is an interesting move to have Daniel & Nicole still in the game since they are obviously a tight duo; however, the thought may be that they can be targeted at almost any time. It’s also not lost on us here that Alyssa is one of those players who could sneak her way to the end just because she’s not the sort of person often thought of as some immediate threat.

The funniest thing about all of this is that the real reason Kyle wants Alyssa out so bad is that he’s tired of her following him around and doesn’t want to be attached to anything even closely resembling a showmance. We know that Big Brother is so desperate for these and yet, Kyle wants to back away from the idea as fast as he possibly can.

Where do you think things are going to go on Big Brother 24 moving into the rest of the week?

