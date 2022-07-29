Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11: Gene’s Saul dilemma

As we get a little bit closer to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 on AMC this coming Monday, we know that there’s a lot of Gene-centric content ahead. There is no way around it at this point. His story can’t end with just getting Jeff off his tail!

Also, we’ve already seen a teaser that offers a pretty strong hint that at least part of this upcoming episode is taking place in this black-and-white timeline.

Be sure to check out our most recent Better Call Saul review! If you look below, you can see everything we had to say about the entire Jeff caper. After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more insight.

So what lies ahead for Bob Odenkirk’s flash-forward character? Well, that temptation to be Saul will still be there; after all, he enjoyed helping Jeff with his heist! That is probably the most thrilling thing that Gene has done in years.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a new interview with AMC.com, Allison Tatlock (who wrote “Nippy” and serves as an executive producer) made it clear that the craving is 100% going to be there:

I think he absolutely is. He has felt the old Saul juju in times throughout the episode and it has made him long for the full deal, long for the truly confident showman with a pizzazz that he used to relish so much. But he knows it’s dangerous. He knows that he’s not quite ready and that, especially after having pulled off what he just pulled off, the last thing he should do is draw that much attention to himself. So, it’s almost like a longing for a past lover. It’s just this part of himself that he can’t fully realize, he can’t fully attain right now. But there it is for a moment of connection and then he forces himself to walk away. It’s kind of wistful, that last moment.

We’ll see what sort of moments Gene has from here on out. He likely knows in his heart that being Saul again is a quick trip down bad-choice road. When the dust settles, though, he could easily decide that being back as this character is in some ways better than his current purgatory.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Better Call Saul, including the title for the next new episode

What do you think we’re going to be seeing when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11?

Do you think Gene will have that temptation to be Saul all over again? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







