Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Will news come in August?

We’re almost at the start of a new month in August, so is that going to mean news on the subject of a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date? We certainly can hope.

For the time being, here is what we know: Filming on the latest chapter of the John Krasinski series has been done for a good while now. With that in mind, there is a chance that the show is almost ready when it comes to post-production! Really, it seems at this point to be all about Amazon Prime finding the right spot to release their new batch of episodes.

So when will they do that? It’s almost certainly not going to be in August, especially since they will almost surely spend the majority of their time in there promoting The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. If there’s one thing you should hope for, it is that they at least announce a date at some point next month, which seems to be a definite possibility.

Think about it this way for the time being: It does seem like there’s a good chance that a season 3 is going to premiere this year. If that is the case, we don’t know what the point is in waiting! If Jack Ryan is back in either October or November, August seems like the perfect time to announce something. That will give the folks at the streaming service a little bit of time to start drumming up a little more discussion about the show, potentially with a teaser.

From there, we do think there’s a good chance that the show ends up releasing a trailer a month or so later. We want a big campaign here! After all, that will be setting up a season 4, which has already been filming, in addition to season 3.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date over at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

