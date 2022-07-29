Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW, July 29, 2022?

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive back into the crazy world of the Carrington family in a few hours?

We certainly know that the enthusiasm will be there for the remaining episodes, at least if you are a diehard fan of the show. We’re in the home stretch at this point! We know that this is the final season, and we can only hope that the story builds towards some sort of big, fulfilling conclusion. Can you imagine going through all of this only to end on yet another cliffhanger? We don’t want to think about that.

Now, here is the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. Luckily, though, this is the final week of the hiatus! The series is going to be back on the air in seven days and not only can you see the synopsis for what’s ahead below, the same goes for the episode after the fact…

Season 5 episode 18, “A Writer of Dubious Talent” – ROOM 428 – With Liam’s (Adam Huber) deadline quickly approaching, he turns to his mentor for advice, but Liam’s writer’s block finally seems to get the better of him. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works side-by-side with Nina (guest star Felisha Terrell) to promote Liam’s movie, a situation fraught with challenges. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) believes she can be of help in a very precarious situation and takes matters into her own hands, without discussing with Blake (Grant Show). Amanda (Eliza Bennett) finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Adam (Sam Underwood) asks Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) for help, which culminates in surprising results. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#518). Original airdate 8/5/2022.

Season 5 episode 19, “But a Drug Scandal?” – HIGHS AND LOWS – As Liam (Adam Huber) struggles with his conscience, he receives a not so inspiring sentiment from his mother. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are all corralled to help, but Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not convinced to join. Adam (Sam Underwood) goes to Blake (Grant Show) for help. Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Dominique (Michael Michele) is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom’s chagrin. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed Liz Gillies (#519). Original airdate 8/12/2022.

In general, there’s a lot to be excited for … and a lot to worry about depending on which characters you like. It is all really a matter of perspective.

