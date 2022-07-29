Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who is Terrance’s new bestie?

Near the end of tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode, the CBS show did us a pretty massive favor and answered a key question: What’s next for Terrance in the game?

Just to recap for a moment, Terrance was saved by the house while Ameerah was sent out, which meant that he was without a Festie Bestie. He wasn’t going to be given automatic safety because of this and with that in mind, he had to choose a duo to join — effectively making them a three-person team.

So where did he go here? In the end, he likely chose Joseph and Monte because 1) they may have helped to save him and 2) he feels like there’s a good chance one of them could win the next Head of Household. That means that he could get some safety!

It’s also worth noting that this could be beneficial for the Leftovers as well in the event that Monte & Joseph end up on the block. They can then vote out Terrance, and with that, still have some of their numbers moving forward (at least based on where the votes fall).

The funniest thing moving forward is that Terrance knows a big secret about Nicole: She is a former police officer! She told him that thinking that he was leaving and she didn’t want him to think that she didn’t care about him. Now, he’s in the game AND he knows she voted to evict him. This is going to be interesting seeing what he does with this info; we don’t think he will spill for now, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled on it still down the road.

What a fun week in Big Brother this was, easily one of the best in a good while.

