Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 poster: All the key players

Just in case you want to see a little something more from Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, we have that for you now!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see the vertical version of the poster above shared by Starz this week. It is one that features Kanan, Raq, Marvin, Jukebox, and many others, and we tend to imagine that they will be the main players for the story when it premieres next month.

Even though Kanan Stark may not be in New York City at the start of season 2, rest assured that he is going to be back there before too long. This is a young guy who has a lot of ambition and at this point, there is no way for him to just move past everything that happened in the first season. He’s going to be immersed in this world, and it is so much more dangerous that ever before. Detective Howard is still alive, there will be new threats throughout Queens, and his mother Raq could struggle to keep the family together.

Even though we know what happens to Kanan within the original Power, this show still manages to do the unthinkable: Keep us hooked regardless. We remain very-much surprised given our typical stance on prequels, but we give them all the credit in the world that there’s still that feeling of suspense. It helps that there are so many other characters out there who we are invested in, and several of them do very-much have an unknown future.

