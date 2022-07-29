The Boys season 4 premiere date: How spin-off will play a role

We know that The Boys season 4 is coming to Amazon Prime and of course, we are easily excited about that at the moment!

Yet, this isn’t stopping us from looking at the next big question: Wondering exactly when the series is going to be back for more. It is a foregone conclusion that Amazon wants the series back as soon as possible, but they have no reason to hurry it along … and a big reason for that is tied to their upcoming spin-off that has an official title now in Gen V.

When you think about it, this spin-off is giving The Boys something beyond just another story set in this crazy world — it also offers what we would describe as a sort of hiatus insurance policy. It works to ensure that there will not be a break of a year and a half or more until something else comes out from this live-action universe.

For those who do not know, The Boys season 4 won’t start production until next month. Meanwhile, work has been done on Gen V for a while. The spin-off will most likely take center stage in the spring or summer of next year, and that could allow Amazon to get season 4 out in early 2024 or even later, depending on how long it takes to get post-production wrapped up.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more confirmation next year as to when season 4 will arrive on Amazon; if we got anything before then, we’d consider it a jaw-dropping surprise.

