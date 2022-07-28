The Wilds canceled at Amazon Prime; season 3 not happening

For everyone out there who loved diving into the world of Amazon’s The Wilds, we do come bearing bad news today.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the young-adult survival drama has been canceled and will not be coming back for a third season. In some ways, the news is surprising given that The Wilds did carry with it a devoted audience. Yet, this also does speak to the competitive atmosphere for all YA series out there. There are a lot of options out there and typically, it is harder to retain viewers on a show like this prepared to ones that cater to older audiences with more stabilized tastes.

Also, another important thing to remember at this point is that Amazon has such a wide array of shows at their disposal. They aren’t at a point now where they have to keep a number of shows that aren’t meeting a certain threshold. Netflix has become notorious for canceling series left and right, and we can’t be too shocked now that some other streaming services are starting to fall into that same box.

So is there any chance at all that The Wilds season 3 could happen somewhere else? We should go ahead and say that it’d be fantastic, but it is also unlikely. There are only a tiny handful of examples of streaming shows that are canceled and then move to another platform. A lot of that is because of how difficult it is to shift things around when it comes to licensing; also, a lot of streaming services would prefer to take a chance on their own project as opposed to developing someone else’s.

Are you sad or shocked that The Wilds has been canceled at Amazon?

Do you still think that a season 3 could happen elsewhere, unlikely as that may feel? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

