Yellowstone season 5: A fantastic filming tease from Cole Hauser

We are absolutely someone who will cherish any and all teases out there pertaining to Yellowstone season 5 — with that in mind, we’re thrilled with what we have here!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of Cole Hauser a series of images that allow you to have a fantastic look at work behind the scenes. This is a pretty darn good reminder that there is no other show out there quite like this one! Yellowstone throws you right into the world of these people and has you living and breathing it yourself. These cattle aren’t off on some soundstage; the Paramount Network show is filmed at the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch, which has become somewhat of a tourist destination in its own right.

What we take away from this new tease is that even though Hauser’s Rip Wheeler may be married now to Beth Dutton, that doesn’t mean his day-to-day life at the ranch is going to change all that much. We’d honestly be shocked if it changes really at all. He still is going to be running the Bunkhouse, even if he will have a closer connection to John and the other Duttons. He’ll also be there for Beth, but he absolutely was before the two were married — we don’t really think that anything will be altogether different when it comes to that alone.

As for when you will see Rip and all of your favorite Yellowstone characters in action, remember that season 2 is going to premiere when we get around to Sunday, November 13. We’re looking forward to seeing a trailer!

