The Orville season 4: How season 3 gives further hope to renewal

The closer that we get to the end of season 3, the more it feels like The Orville season 4 should be a foregone conclusion at Hulu. How in the world is this show not going to be renewed? Why wouldn’t they want to bring more to the table here?

We know that there are a LOT of factors at play in determining whether or not the Seth MacFarlane space series comes back for more. Take, for example, the show’s extensive visual-effects budget, or the need to re-sign the cast to new deals. However, there is one other factor that can’t be diminished here: Quality, and the potential that more and more viewers could fall in love should they give the show a chance.

Let’s just put it this way: There is a certain threshold of acclaim where cancellation because more and more rare. We have seen it here and there, with Lodge 49 and Freaks and Geeks forever ago being examples of beloved shows gone far too soon. What happens often with top-tier shows is they get a proper “final season” so that they can end on their own terms. Our hope is that that could happen with The Orville — not necessarily with season 4, but someday.

The next few months are going to be interesting, since we could easily see the sci-fi epic having one of the most passionate renewal fan campaigns out there. If it gets canceled, there are going to be a lot of disappointed fans, and we want to believe Hulu/Disney are going to do what they can to get more viewers on board. That is why it is coming to Disney+ next week, and also one of the reasons it was at San Diego Comic-Con. This feels like a situation where the content provider and the fans are on the same page in wanting another season to happen; unfortunately, the content provider may still be in the position of breaking hearts later.

This is why, leading into the finale, we encourage everyone to recommend The Orville to your family and friends. Also, give no spoilers — allow them to be able to watch with the same sense of wonder as all of us.

