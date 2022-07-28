The Resort season 1 episode 4 air date: What’s next on Peacock?

Following the premiere of the first three episodes today, do you want to know more about The Resort season 1 episode 4? We’re happy to help with that, among a number of other things.

First things first, let’s get into when the series is back on Peacock: In one week. There is a pretty deliberate reason for this: They want to stretch things out, as they should! This is a show that has a lot going for it, from its dark humor to its overall sense of mystery and adventure. It also has Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail on board as an executive producer, and a great cast led by Cristin Milioti and also The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper

Unfortunately, there is not too much that can be said about the show’s August 4 return at the moment, other than that we are anticipating a lot of entertainment from start to finish here. We anticipate that the story here will move quickly, and there will be a few different surprises along the way.

The biggest challenge for a show like this moving forward is simply going to be the balancing act between so many different elements. You want to reveal enough about the show over the course of time to not leave people confused, but also save something for a little bit later on. Also, you simply have to find more and more ways to reach potential viewers! Peacock doesn’t have the same reach as some other streamers like a Netflix or an Amazon right now, though they have a lot of quality programming out there well worth checking out all across the board.

