Players season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Paramount+?

Following its big finale today on Paramount+, can you expect a Players season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of the series?

We should start off here by noting that just on the basis of content alone, we want to see this show back. There just aren’t many programs out there like it! This is a documentary-style series about a fictional esports team, and as someone who loves video games, this is a breath of fresh air — plus, it’s funny. This is a world that is surging in popularity even still and with that in mind, there is a lot to explore and even satirize from this industry.

Now, we come to sharing some of the bad news: For the time being, there is no confirmation that we’re going to be seeing a season 2 at the service. We’d like for it to happen, but a renewal is one of those things that could take some time.

First and foremost, there needs to be the right sort of story in order to justify new episodes. Also, there’s another component to think about here, as well: The streaming service working to gauge the total audience. A decision on a season 2 will likely be based on a few different things. You have the total viewership for season 1 but, to be specific, the viewership for the finale. They’re going to want to see that people watched the last episode and with that around, there is enthusiasm for more.

Also, they need to compare the viewership with the budget. Yes, it may 100% be a total bummer to think about here, but television remains a business. What matters here the most for Paramount+ is ensuring that a lot of their series all across the board bring in subscribers. Given that this one caters to a specific audience, there’s a reason for at least some confidence here.

