The Chi season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Emmett, Tiff’s surprising news

As you get yourselves excited for The Chi season 5 episode 7 next week, know that there is also a LOT to be excited for.

So where in the world do we start? The title for the next hour is titled “Angels,” and we’d love to think that there will be all sorts of bright and happy content in here. Unfortunately, that’s probably not going to be the case. There are some hard conversations that need to be had, and also some difficult situations for the likes of Jemma, Papa, and Jake.

Below, you can check out the full The Chi season 5 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates when it comes to what lies ahead.

Emmett and Tiff unite as co-parents after learning unexpected news; Kiesha gets advice from her counselor; Kevin struggles to balance dating and his gaming competitions; a shocking event leaves Jemma, Papa and Jake to deal with the aftermath.

While we understand that the Kevin storyline may not always be front and center for the show, it’s personally one of our favorites. As someone who loves video games ourselves, it’s exciting to see a storyline about that; also, having it attached to someone so young. He is someone who has to contend with finding a measure of success at a really young age, and with that comes a lot of pressure. There is also this sentiment that something he loves is now tied to his financial future, and that comes with its fair share of complications as well.

As for Emmett and Tiff, we wouldn’t be shocked if their “unexpected news” does carry them through most of the rest of the season. There are only a handful of episodes left! This is an especially painful thing to consider when you remember that there is no official renewal for a season 6 as of yet.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 5 episode 6?

