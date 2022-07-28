P-Valley season 2 episode 8 sneak peek: Mane returns!

As you prepare for P-Valley season 2 episode 8 on Starz this weekend, you can also prepare for Mane to make his presence felt!

Due to the global health crisis in the world of the show, the character now gets a chance to be out in the world again — but what has he missed? There’s a lot, especially when it comes to Mercedes. (Just think about what happened with her and Farrah a little earlier this season!)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you look at the sneak peek below, you can get a good update on where the two of them are at, but also how things in this world have shifted in a big way. Mercedes makes it clear that The Pynk is still temporarily shut down, which has been a big driving force of a lot of the season so far. We’d love to see the club be in a better place by the finale, especially when you consider the fact that there are only three episodes remaining. There is so much ground to cover, even for Mercedes alone! There’s a lot of emotional content to play out for her and Terricka, there is everything that happened with Farrah, and of course you are throwing Mane out into the picture. Will all of this be tied up by the finale?

Of course, this is where we throw back out into the world again the fact that we don’t have a season 3 renewal as of yet — what gives with this? We do think with every fabric of our being that Starz is going to want the show back, and canceling it would be a big mistake. We want to think the long time that we’re waiting is simply due to budget negotiations or something else that falls into the category of “extremely boring.” That just makes things easier when it comes to our total headspace.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to P-Valley right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to P-Valley season 2 episode 8?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

We sho'll missed you too, Mane. See what goes down between him and 'Cedes this Sunday on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/kXHPDFD3bs — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) July 28, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







