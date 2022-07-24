P-Valley season 2 episode 8 promo: What will Keyshawn do?

Next weekend on P-Valley season 2 episode 8 you could see a number of different things pay off — in particular for Keyshawn.

Are we going to see this character finally escape Derrick and his horrible, violent behavior along with her child? We know that there have been some seeds planted for this already, but this not the sort of thing that is easy to do. Derrick continues to swing like a pendulum. At one point, he’ll appear to be sensitive and apologetic; however, mere minutes later he is violent and aggressive. There is very little middle ground with a man like this and that makes it hard for her to find any sort of stability or peace in her life. She deserves a chance to be free of this; unfortunately, it’s not going to be easy. We just how that something happens over the final episodes of the season.

So what else is going to happen? We imagine that the events of this week with Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford are going to play a big role in the story; how will this relationship manifest itself in the long term? these are two people who could be good for each other, and they certainly could each use some sort of emotional rock.

Meanwhile, The Pynk is going to continue to fight its way towards a possible revitalization. We’ve been away from the club for a good while this season, and a lot of that has to do both with the issues being tackled and then also what we’re seeing when it comes to a clientele or lack thereof. The global health crisis is just one of many things that has taken its toll so far this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to P-Valley right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to P-Valley season 2 episode 8?

What do you think in particular we’re going to see with Keyshawn the rest of the way? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







