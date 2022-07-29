Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 4? (day 23)

Who won Head of Household in the Big Brother 24 house tonight? There was chaos and uncertainty aplenty entering the competition — at least based on the live-feed events of the day.

Remember that entering the show, the plan was to mask the Leftovers alliance while also evicting Ameerah from the game at the same time. It’s a pretty complicated gambit, but something that all the players were committed to pulling off. That means that some of them could have relative safety entering the HoH competition, where Daniel and Nicole could be easy targets. Taylor could be brought up, but because of the Bestie twist, she would have to go up alongside Nicole, and Nicole would be evicted from the game.

The only person in the Leftovers alliance not 100% after Daniel/Nicole seems to be Kyle, who would rather see Alyssa go — but it’s probably because he’s just tired of indulging her.

There was no confirmation that there would be a live HoH Competition on the feeds going into the episode tonight, but we also anticipated that the winner wouldn’t be revealed on the episode. With no bonus competition currently in the game, producers probably want some of this to be featured in the Sunday episode.

