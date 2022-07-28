Harley Quinn season 3 episode 4 air date over at HBO Max

Following the three-episode premiere today over at HBO Max, are you interested in knowing the Harley Quinn season 3 episode 4 air date? What about further news on the future? Well, we’re more than happy to share some other updates here!

The first thing we should note here is why we got three episodes straight away for the animated comedy: HBO Max simply wants to get you hooked all over again. They recognize it’s been a long wait, just as they recognize that this show is super-easy to binge. Getting all of this comedy at once should help quench the thirst of everyone who is desperate for more. Also, there’s a LOT of ground covered in these stories, especially when it comes to the Harley – Ivy relationship.

As we move forward, you should be prepared for more weekly releases. Episode 4 will arrive on the streaming service next week, and there will be a rollout every Thursday for the rest of the season. This is a chance to build some momentum, plus also get more people engaged leading into the finale.

Do we know that some people would prefer being able to sit down and watch the entire season all at once? Sure, but personally, we prefer this format. It allows for greater engagement over a larger period of time. Not only that, but it also gives us a chance to have the show be relevant for longer than a few days. That’s the real problem with what we often call “the Netflix model” — while it works for huge shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton, a lot of other shows can get easily lost in the shuffle. Sure, Harley Quinn is based on one of the most-popular characters in the entire Batman universe these days, but that doesn’t mean the show would benefit from having every episode out there at once.

What do you most want to see on Harley Quinn season 3 episode 4?

