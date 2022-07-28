Magnum PI season 5: More news on the filming window

The start of Magnum PI season 5 production is going to be a joyous occasion for just about everyone, and for good reason! There was so much work across the board that went into making the NBC revival a reality; the producers and studio behind the scenes were involved in so many conversations, and fans rallied behind the show in a fantastic manner. So much love got us to the point we’re now at … one where are looking forward now to whatever the future holds.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

For the sake of this piece, we have a small update here when it comes to production — and it’s one that makes us gloriously excited at the same time. According to SpoilerTV, the start of production is (tentatively) set for “summer 2022.” What does that mean? On the surface, that may seem rather strange given that the cast and crew are seemingly going to be back in September!

Well … remember that September is still technically summer, for at least part of it. What we take away from this is that filming will most likely kick off in the first half of the month, which makes a good bit of sense. Given that the show was officially greenlit at NBC in the waning hours of June 30, that means the creative and pre-production teams have a good bit of time to prepare the story and also the set. By the time the cast and crew arrive, things will get rolling in a pretty efficient matter.

Note that for now, there is no official date as to when production will wrap on season 5 — if it and season 6 are shot back-to-back, the cast and crew could be at work for a rather long time.

The premiere date for the next season also remains a mystery; most likely, that is something that will be revealed either later this fall or in early 2023. The timing there will likely depend on when NBC airs it in the new year. They do, after all, have a few options there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







