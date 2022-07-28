Call the Midwife season 12: A brand-new filming update!

While we wait for Call the Midwife season 12 to arrive on BBC One and PBS, we will take every single update that we can!

So what can offer you today? Well, how about a look at where things stand when it comes to production? The British drama is already a significant ways through filming on the new season, so everyone is taking a bit of a break.

In a brand-new post on the series’ official Facebook page, here is what the folks behind-the-scenes had to say on the matter:

Filming days can be very long, and the hours very inhospitable – and so our production likes to reward our team with a decent break midway through, so that they can return refreshed to complete the series … Sow are we doing? Really, really well! We have already completed Christmas filming, and are well into Series 12! When we return from our summer break, we have the last half of our stories to film, and won’t complete that till the early winter. Call the Midwife is truly a four seasons job!

Does this “early winter” mean that the show won’t be ready for a January 2023 premiere? Not necessarily. Remember that the final episodes of season 12 won’t air until late February or early March, so it may be able to meet a somewhat-typical release schedule. Some of that could just come down to what BBC One decides from a programming standpoint — remember that the Christmas Special will air on December 25 in both the US and the UK; meanwhile, you will have to wait until the spring most likely for it to be back in PBS. It always tends to premiere a little later in America.

