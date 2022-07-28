Better Call Saul season 6: Jim O’Heir on surprise role, Cinnabon

There were a number of things to be delighted about when it comes to this past Better Call Saul season 6 episode. What was near the top of the list for us? Getting to see Parks and Recreation alum Jim O’Heir make a surprise appearance as Frank, the security boss at the mall. Gene / Jimmy tricked him with frequent Cinnabons and conversation, and got him to take his eye off the video feeds long enough for Jeff to commit his heist. In doing so, Gene got Jeff off his back and he can be back to living incognito … or at least that’s what it seems right now.

This proved to be a fantastic, surprising episode — and it’s even more fun hearing O’Heir talk about it!

Speaking in a new interview with the New York Post, the actor talked about his experience filming this episode — and also how many cinnamon rolls he actually ended up eating:

“They brought in 100 fresh [Cinnabons] each day … One day, after one of the takes, I went to my little break area and a medic comes up and says, ‘Hi, Jim, I’m going to check to make sure your blood-sugar levels aren’t getting out of hand.’ I did end up eating a lot of them … it was so important to the storyline that the director [Michelle MacLaren] got on the phone with me before I flew to Albuquerque [to shoot the episode] to talk about it. They wanted [my character] to be so meticulous about Cinnabons like, ‘You live every bite.’ They sent me a box of Cinnabons so I was rehearsing cutting them before I even left for New Mexico.”

All of this is hilarious, and also a testament to how much Jim cared about getting the role and the performance right. Who knew that eating cinnamon rolls was such a part of the job? Also, where do we sign up?

What did you think overall about the events of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10?

