Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7: Mabel’s helper

As we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7 on Hulu next week, we at least have good news for Mabel Mora. Yes, we recognize that this is 100% shocking in the face of what just happened with the subway stabbing and Charles secretly keeping in touch with Jan.

Yet, it seems like Selena Gomez’s character could end up finding a friend at what is very much an unlikely time — and it may also be an unlikely person.

For a few more details about that, go ahead and check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

Mabel’s incident on the subway leads her to gain help from an unlikely ally. Their journey takes them to a legendary amusement park which turns out to be full of terror — while amusements and evidence reside back in the Arconia with Charles and Oliver.

Did this person bring Mabel to the amusement park on purpose and if so, are they really an ally at all? We’re at least thinking about that. Also, a creepy theme park is almost always a great setting for any movie or TV show; we’re still not over the theme park showdown that happened with Bruce and Jerome on Gotham midway through its run.

For Charles and Oliver, the question we have is simple: Don’t you guys have enough evidence at this point to call in the police, or at least have someone help you to a certain extent? It feels like they should at least have some legal help to back them up or something…

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

