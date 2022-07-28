American Horror Stories season 2 episode 3 preview: ‘Drive’ on!

Following this week’s installment, are you curious to learn more about American Horror Stories season 2 episode 3? We’ve got more great stuff coming!

In true franchise fashion, though, we aren’t getting a whole lot of insight right now about what is coming next. The only thing officially confirmed for episode 3 is the title of “Drive,” and that could even change! We’ve seen instances already of installments being swapped around on the schedule. That is a consequence of every story standing on its own; it gives FX and Hulu the opportunity to really do whatever they want here.

When we think about the title alone, we like to imagine that this could be some sort of roadhouse thriller — there is a great tradition of horror movies themed around cars and/or road trips. Sometimes, it has to do with a stranger on the side of the road; at other points, other motorists. If this is what we’re looking at here, it could be chaotic. We could say that this title is more of a metaphor for something deeper, but that’s really not something that this show does all that much. Remember that the premiere for season 2 was simply titled “Dollhouse,” and we had one in season 1 titled “The Naughty List” about Santa.

In general, we’re still just hoping for a great season with some inventive ideas! The last thing we want to see is the franchise recycle things that they’ve done before, which was one of our larger issues with season 1.

What do you want to see on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 3?

