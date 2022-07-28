American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Tied to spin-off?

While we’re getting a chance to see American Horror Stories this week, of course we’re still very much curious about American Horror Story season 11. In particular, we’re thinking here about a premiere date.

So when are you going to be seeing the flagship show back? We know it is later this year, but it may be tied to the spin-off in a way that isn’t first obvious.

Let’s just start by saying the following: It is very-much unlikely that both of these shows are going to be airing at the same time. There is no reason for that to happen. The goal for FX and by extension Hulu is that they stretch this franchise out for as long as possible. The finale for Horror Stories season 2 is set for September 8 at the moment — we don’t see the main show premiere until at least a little later in that month. Or, go back to October, a great month for horror!

Do we think there’s a chance that we’ll have a Horror Story season 11 premiere date while the spin-off is airing? That just makes a whole lot of sense. You want to get attention for your show at a time a lot of people are watching, and this is a chance to do just that and then some.

No matter when a season 11 premiere date is revealed, we hope that we find out the official theme at the same time. Very little has been said about things at the moment, and that leads to a great deal of ambiguity.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

