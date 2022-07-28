Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The case for epic episode 1

If you do find yourselves eager to get more info when it comes to a Euphoria season 3, we know that you are far from alone. This will be one of the most-anticipated shows of whatever year it premieres … and we say that knowing that it won’t be out anytime soon. For now, 2024 seems to be the target date.

So while we sit around and wait for the big return, we have a LOT to think about, and some of that for HBO could revolve around how to capitalize on the show’s rampant popularity. It is enormous on social media and it brings both the network and HBO Max a demographic that they are desperate to have. They will want to make the premiere as big of an event as possible.

How do you make that happen? Of course, it starts with picking a time to premiere the show that allows it to command the narrative — in other words, don’t put it on the same weekend as a major NFL game or awards show. From there, we’d consider starting off the season with a huge surprise that generates conversation right away. Also, why not extend the first episode beyond an hour? With a cast this size, it is easy to envision a 75-minute premiere working and not feeling overly stretched. That is especially true when you consider just how much time the premiere could cover; there is no word on whether or not there is going to be a time jump as of yet.

It is the lack of info that will probably make this hiatus so hard; Euphoria is notoriously secretive, and having to wait potentially eighteen months or longer for more episodes is going to be TOUGH. Hopefully, HBO will find a way to at least give us a few updates as we go along.

What are you the most excited to see on Euphoria season 3, no matter when it premieres?

