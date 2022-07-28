The Challenge USA episode 4: Were Xavier & Shan eliminated?

The Challenge USA episode 4 seemed to be setting up a big narrative from the start: Was Alyssa going to get revenge on Xavier? As a person, she likes him; yet, she felt used on Big Brother 23. This was a time for revenge.

First things first, though, let’s share the teams for the week: Leo & Desi, Kyland & Alyssa, Ben & Azah, Enzo & Cashay, David & Justine, Xavier & Shan, Danny & Kyra, Derek & Sarah, Tyson & Cayla, Domenick & Angela, and Cinco & Shannon. Interesting pairs in here! Cayla was instantly excited about working with Tyson, while Alyssa was nervous — she and Kyland didn’t always work together on season 23.

A game of knowledge – This was trivia, and it was also hilarious seeing people get dropped for several stories after they answered something wrong. David & Justine found themselves missing the most questions and with that, they were forced to face off in the final.

Meanwhile, Kyland & Alyssa ended up winning! Despite their history on Big Brother, they worked together well and now have a chance to make a huge move. They knew that Xavier & Shan were both enormous threats, and that this was a chance to actually take them out before they got any further. Was it the right move? We don’t think the timing was 100% right, since it could make other Big Brother contestants lose trust in them. Nonetheless, they did it and we had our showdown.

Xavier & Shan versus David & Justine

Here is your showdown! “Smash in, Puzzle out” was the name of the game, which combined a lot of action and then a challenging puzzle at the very end of it all. It was established as almost a given that Xavier & Shan would win this, given that they are known as such puzzle savants.

Yet, David & Justine won this! David really proved himself and we’re happy for him, since nobody seemed to take him seriously before that. Xavier paid the price for stabbing people in the back on Big Brother, but we think he’ll be just fine in the end — he is, after all, still the winner of that show.

