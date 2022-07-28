Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is premiere date coming soon?

We’re getting close to the end of July and yet, we’re still waiting for some more news on a Dancing with the Stars season 31 premiere date. What gives there?

Well for starters, we know that there has been some significant change behind the scenes. There is a new showrunner in Conrad Green, a new home in Disney+, and also a new co-host in Alfonso Ribeiro, who is joining Tyra Banks. This means that there is a significant adjustment period that is required here!

With all of this being said, we do still think there are plans to bring the show back this fall, and we tend to think more news will be out over the next couple of weeks.

One thing worth remembering here is that the Dancing with the Stars premiere date no longer has to be linked to a typical broadcast schedule. We may not have to see the show back close to the middle of September! There are other possibilities out there that could be considered, and we honestly hope that there’s some flexibility here. Could the show air closer to Christmas? It’s possible!

The first thing that we think will be announced is a premiere date. Beyond that, we do think we’ll be getting a little more news about the cast — and we’re very much looking forward to that. One of the big question marks is simply whether or not the ballroom competition can still get some big names. We very much hope that they could! There’s just no way to know about that until it happens, as the streaming-service move does create a certain amount of ambiguity here.

