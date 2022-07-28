How I Met Your Father season 2: Table read, premiere date talk

There is a couple of cool things to talk about right now when it comes to How I Met Your Father season 2, which will eventually air on Hulu.

First and foremost, there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes! In a post on the show’s official Instagram page, you can see that the cast have all reunited for the first table read for the upcoming season! This means that filming is taking place and there’s a lot to be excited about for Sophie, Jesse, and every other key character at the center of this story.

Sure, the fact that production is underway is awesome, but we know that a lot of people out there want to know something different. To be specific, they want to know when How I Met Your Father is back. The first season premiered early this year, and that alone makes us think that we’ll be waiting for a good while still. Even though multi-camera comedies do have a fairly quick turnaround time compared to other shows out there, we don’t think Hulu is going to rush anything along.

Could they premiere season 2 at some point later this year? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that they will when there are so many other ways they could schedule what’s coming up.

An important thing to remember

Season 2 is actually going to run for twenty episodes, so that means more than likely we’ll see things split into two separate halves. The first batch will likely be several months away from what we get in the second, so be prepared for that accordingly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to How I Met Your Father season 2?

When do you think it will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to make sure you don’t miss any updates. (Photo: CBS.)

