The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Gabby Windey’s fighting date

The Bachelorette episode 4 is set to arrive on ABC this Monday, and (of course) things are going to get pretty crazy and fast.

How do we know? Well, we’re about to return to one of the show’s favorite things: The obnoxious group date in which the guys literally fight for someone’s love. In this instance, it is a fight for Gabby Windey’s heart … or is it? You can see a sneak preview over at TV Insider, and in it, the guys are going to be practicing a French form of boxing known as savate. Of course, we imagine that things are going to get overly aggressive at some point during this date, mostly because we tend to see that every single season.

So what is the best way to handle this sort of situation? We actually think that it is pretty simple: Don’t take it too seriously. Go out there and just try to have fun. Gabby is a woman in 2022; she’s more than aware that it doesn’t matter who is the best fighter among her dudes. She just wants to see someone roll with the punches (perhaps literally in this case) and see who remains the most focused on her. It’s more about the experience than it is the results.

This group date is also going to be necessary for another reason to Gabby, as it marks her first real opportunity to spend time with multiple men on her own. Rachel will have her own solo group date within this episode, and the two won’t have to worry as much about who is close to who or an enormous sea of indecision. Or, at the very least, this is the hope.

