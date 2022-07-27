Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: What day that makes the most sense?

We recognize that Bridgerton is far too early in the season 3 process for us to have a premiere date — but that also won’t stop speculation! There is so much to look forward to with this show, and we already know a little bit about it.

If you missed some of the recent (and official) details that are out there, the new season will tell the story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in a more substantial way than ever before. It’s a chance for a very different sort of story, but also one rooted in the same central tenets that we have seen from the period drama so far.

While it may seem too early to talk about dates on the surface, let’s be realistic for a moment here: Netflix is absolutely having these conversations already. They scale out all of their bigger shows so that each one of them can dominate a certain part of the schedule. It is why Stranger Things did not air too close to season 2, and while Virgin River also came back a little while after the fact. The more programming they have throughout the year, the better it is for their schedule and subscriber date.

In the past, we have mentioned late May as a good window for season 3 based on the current state of early filming and also Netflix’s programming history. Today, we want to focus in further on Friday, May 26. It remains to be seen if this will be the premiere date for season 3, but it absolutely makes a ton of sense for a number of reasons. Perhaps most importantly, it is the start of Memorial Day Weekend, and a similar window to how Netflix launched Stranger Things 4 last year. Given that season 5 for this show won’t be ready for quite some time, why not allow the costume drama to take its place?

What is the thing you are the most looking forward to when it comes to Bridgerton season 3?

