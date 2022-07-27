American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2: ‘Aura’ cast revealed!

Tonight at midnight (East Coast time), American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2 is going to arrive on Hulu. Want to get a little more news about it? Prepare to be freaked out, and also prepare for some familiar faces!

Let’s start off with the fact that this episode is titled “Aura,” and the official Hulu synopsis at least sheds a little more light on what’s ahead: “After moving into a new home, a married couple is terrorized by a cryptic visitor.” It’s nice to have a few more details about this story now, since early hints suggested that this would be a little too close for Murder House for our liking. We had so much of that on the first American Horror Stories season that we would love to get something different for at least a little while.

When it comes to the cast, there are a couple of familiar faces with the franchise leading the way in Max Greenfield (who filmed this in his off time from The Neighborhood) and Gabourey Sidibe, formerly an American Horror Story series regular. They are joined by Joel Swetow, Lily Rohren, and Vince Yap. All of them are making their debuts as a part of this franchise, but who knows? This could lead to something more later!

Could tonight’s episode connect to a prior season/story?

In theory sure, but we hope not. What made last week’s “Dollhouse” so fantastic was the end reveal being so unexpected. We don’t want to just enter every episode thinking that it is bound to connect somewhere else. In doing that, we are sure to let ourselves down.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Welcome to the neighborhood. Time for a proper introduction. Episode 2 of FX's American Horror Stories is streaming TOMORROW only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/xAJpQFxAzk — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2022

