Succession season 4 premiere date: The path to an epic start

The topic of a potential Succession season 4 premiere date is not going away anytime soon, and for good reason. This is one of the biggest series on all of cable! It also has countless awards-show nominations and a lot to live up to from the past three seasons.

In the event that you did not know already, the fourth season is currently in production; however, it will more than likely not air until the new year, and that gives the folks at HBO some time to figure out how they want to deliver a premiere like no other — and 100% it needs to be big. They’re going to need to justify the long wait!

Be sure to check out our Succession season 3 finale review! If you look below, you can see all of our thoughts on how things tied together. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

The big question that we’re curious about right now is simply this: Why not push for an 80 or 90-minute premiere? Why not go ahead and give the Roy family as much time to shine right away? Having the idea of a near-movie to start off this season would be spectacular, and it would also make a great deal of sense based on everything that happened at the end of last season. We need time to see how Shiv, Roman, and Kendall are adjusting to their new normal, presumably on the outside of Waystar Royco. Also, is the deal with Lukas going through? How is Tom now that he is effectively Logan’s top lieutenant? What is the state of Tom and Shiv’s marriage?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

As you can tell, there are a lot of questions that need answers. We don’t see any reason why we couldn’t get an extended premiere; sure, it would mess up HBO’s linear-TV schedule a little bit, but why would that matter given how popular this show is? They should want to get as many people watching as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession, including some other information on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date over at HBO?

Have any particular hopes? Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — we will have other updates coming up that we know we do not want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







