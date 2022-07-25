Succession season 4 premiere date: Will it come out during filming?

Succession season 4 is currently in production and of course, that lends itself to questions as to when the series is going to come out. We know that there is a lot of good stuff coming around the corner! This is one of television’s best shows — it is biting, dramatic, and contains moments that will be quoted until the end of time.

As of right now, here’s what we know about a premiere date: It is coming before June of next year. It’s also probably not coming for the next few months. This means that we’ve got a window of seven or so months where it could arrive on HBO. So when could a date be revealed? Is that actually something that will happen during production? It’s a fun thing to ponder over for the time being.

The first thing that is 100% worth noting, at least for now, is that filming on season 4 is likely going to continue for a good while. We don’t imagine that they will be done until close to the end of the year, and could even go into early 2023! A lot of it could have to do with travel, as we’ve seen the Roy family go to some lavish locations.

There’s a chance that HBO chooses to reveal a date before production wraps, given that some episodes will be in post-production while the latter part of the story films. Yet, doing this is a risk. What if something gets delayed? We don’t think the network will feel that much pressure. With that, we think it’s more likely a date will not be revealed until after production is done. The best evidence we have of this is back in 2021 with season 3, which was not revealed until several weeks after filming was done. That’s the template we’re following right now, which is also why we’d be shocked if the show is back before late winter / early spring.

