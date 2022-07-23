Succession season 4 premiere date: How much does cast know?

Succession season 4 is eventually coming to HBO — that much is a sure thing. Beyond that, we know that the cast and crew are currently in production on new episodes.

We know that the Brian Cox – Jeremy Strong drama will be back on the network at some point before we get around to next summer; that much has been confirmed. Beyond that, all remains a mystery from us on the outside — but does the same go for the cast on-screen? Do they have some more information than we do?

We could envision that the cast could have a somewhat-modest estimate at this point of when the show is coming back, though much of it may admittedly be informed through a few individual things. Take, for example, how long production is slated to go on for, in addition to how long it took for the show to premiere after filming in the past.

Ultimately, we don’t think that they can have that much more information than that because we’re not sure HBO even has much more than this right now! We’re talking about a show that is several months out from being wrapped and at that point, they may start to think more about dates. The network still has so many other series on the docket in between Perry Mason, House of the Dragon, The Nevers, The Last of Us, and many more, and they could all be attended to before we get around to the world of Waystar Royco again.

