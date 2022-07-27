Evil season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Demon of Parenthood’

Evil season 3 episode 8 is coming to Paramount+ this weekend, and there is already a few different things that we can say about it. We always feel kinda strange about saying that horror can be fun, but we appreciate just how weird and inventive this show can get! It is perhaps even more remarkable when you consider that Evil was originally a show on CBS and that led to it having a lot of limitations in the early going.

Now, let’s get more into what is coming up in episode 8, which is titled “The Demon of Parenthood.” Go ahead and check out the official synopsis below to get a better sense of what is coming here:

The team responds to reports of possessed toys and electronics originating from a store. David is tasked with retrieving a hidden message that may be the key to saving the prophet Grace Ling.

Who else is excited about the idea of demonic, possessed toys? The base idea of this is so strange but at the same time, that is a lot of what makes it exciting. We want to see how this story both looks and feels! We’ve seen freaky stories about possessed dolls as recently as on American Horror Stories this past week, but this does sound like a different angle. We’re all about seeing some things explored in very-much different ways.

The hardest thing to digest entering this episode, at least for now, is the oh-so-simple fact that we are only a few episodes away now from the end of the road for the time being. Sure, it is reassuring knowing that Evil is coming back for a season 4, but who knows what the series is going to look like at that point? We know full well already that they’ve got no problem taking big swings or making people super-uncomfortable every step of the way.

