Severance season 2 premiere date: The most likely months

Is Severance season 2 one of the most-anticipated shows of the next year or so? It is easy to think about it in such terms! The first season was awesome, meaningful, and addictive. It also left off on a number of big questions and we are incredibly curious to learn where things are going to go from here.

Unfortunately, we also know that it’s going to require a good bit of waiting to get us to the next part of the story, given that production has not started off yet. Provided that it does at some point later this year, when can you realistically expect the series to be back? There are a few months to circle for the time being on your calendar.

If we had to make an educated guess here, the months from March until May make the most sense if the goal is for the Adam Scott series to be back in contention for the Primetime Emmy Awards next summer. (The cutoff for the 2023 awards show in June.) We know that it is silly to care about such things in the grander scheme of the industry, but it matters. The goal for Apple should get more people to watch Severance, and the nominations this year likely helped to familiarize a number of people with the show for the first time. That’s without even getting into the millions of people who are going to be watching the show itself in September. There is a lot of room for growth that comes from this alone.

If it is determined that awards shows do not matter to such a degree, do not be surprised if we see the series out in June or July. We don’t think that Apple would want to wait too much longer than that, especially since they don’t have to premiere the entire season all at once. There is merit to striking while the iron is hot, so long as the episodes are ready at that point.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates — there are more coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

