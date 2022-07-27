Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How to make a bigger splash

Let’s rejoice that we’re another day closer to the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date! Of course, it would also be easier to rejoice if we knew a little bit more about it.

To date, the folks over at Apple TV+ have kept a pretty tight lid on what lies ahead for Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast. There was some casting news that was announced earlier this spring, but to date we’ve seen no official photos, a trailer, or anything else pertaining to the story. A part of that is likely due to story concerns and/or fears of giving something away. We’re sure the spike and popularity has even made filming the show a larger challenge; the Richmond area in the UK has become a tourist destination, with people visiting some of the places often visited by Ted and some other characters.

With more secrecy, of course, comes a desire to make a bigger splash down the road, and that is precisely where we are with things at present. How is Apple going to make a big splash with a premiere event?

One way that they could easily do it is by premiering more than one episode at once — we project the series will return in late September / October, and that will get everyone hooked almost right away. It’s an exciting idea, but Apple could have concerns that doing this could be doing each individual episode a disservice. They also have a financial incentive to only airing one episode a week — it keeps people subscribed for longer! We know that they do have a history of premiering shows with multiple episodes, but it is not something that they do across the board.

Another idea that they may consider and ultimately go for is simply longer episodes — while Sudeikis and the producers set the story, we could see Apple encouraging them to embrace longer stories more than ever. We saw that happen in season 2 and we had zero issue with it. While Ted Lasso is inherently a comedy, there are moments of drama and those stories, plus a fairly large cast, do necessitate a good bit of time in this world. even with its longer episodes, the series never feels bloated.

Now, let’s just hope for more official news over the next couple of weeks. You can read more about season 3 and the future by heading over to the link here.

