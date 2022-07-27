iCarly renewed for season 3 at Paramount+; premiere date hopes

For those of you worried we’d never get closure following that big season 2 cliffhanger, here’s the good news: An iCarly season 3 is coming!

Today, the folks at Paramount+ officially renewed the revival for another batch of episodes, while also noting that it will return in 2023. They did not specify beyond that, but it is our personal hope it will be around in the same spring timeframe that we had for season 2.

This news is a big relief, mostly because the episode order for season 2 (shorter than season 1) was a sign of potential concern — why would we get fewer episodes of something if the streaming service was happy with it? Well, those concerns were much ado about nothing, and the shorter order may have just been what felt natural for the story at that time.

Now that we move into a season 3, we’re going to get a chance to further examine the state of things for Carly and Freddie. There is SO much to dive into here, thanks in part to the two characters having such a long history that dates back to the original show. For so long, it felt like we were looking at a situation of unrequited love, where Freddie was there and for whatever reason, Carly wasn’t. Now, she’s older and in a spot where she can better question who she is and what she wants out of life. Because of the way the dynamic has been in the past, we do think that it is imperative that she is the person who makes the first move here. We can’t just have a situation where Freddie sets himself up for further heartbreak.

We look forward to finding out more of what the future holds for these characters, even if we have to wait a good while to see it.

What do you think about an iCarly season 3 getting the formal green light over at Paramount+?

