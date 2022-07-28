The Orville season 3 episode 10 (finale): Is this the end?

Next week on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see The Orville season 3 episode 10, and obviously, it’s going to be big. This is the season finale! We also have to come in it with the notion that it could be the series finale, as well.

We’ve documented this over the past few weeks, but the Seth MacFarlane – space series faces what is very much an unknown future. It’s almost ironic in a way that the finale is titled “Future Unknown.” The fandom is immense and super-passionate, but does the show have enough mainstream support to move forward? The challenges the Orville faces are well-documented, whether it be its large budget or the fact that its cast currently is not contracted to do any future seasons.

Because of all of this, what we hope is that this episode does offer up a sense of closure and does not end on any huge cliffhanger. We’re optimistic that this will be the case, and that is due mostly to the nature of The Orville as a series. Most of its episodes are designed with a beginning, middle, and end in mind, so we hope that this is going to be the case here, as well. Even with an element of closure, there is still a chance to pick the story back up and tell more stories down the road.

We would of course love it if there is news about a season 4 prior to the finale airing, but for now, that seems doubtful. From our vantage point, the news about the show coming to Disney+ is designed to further ensure it gets more viewers and with that, there is a path to a renewal. We could be waiting until some point in mid-to-late August to get something more about the future, if even then. We’d love to get a pleasant surprise beforehand.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3 episode 10?

How do you think the events of the finale are going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

