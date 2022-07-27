Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Shadowhunters alum signs on

We good news for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 just keeps coming, and this time, it’s tied to Harry Shum Jr.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Glee and Shadowhunters alum is going to be one of the new surgical residents coming on board the ABC drama. His name is Daniel “Blue” Kwan, and he is described as “sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant. He is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.”

The latter part of that description alludes to the fact that Daniel is a little older than some of the other residents, and that includes Reign alum Adelaide Kane, who we reported about yesterday.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what is with all of the influx of new residents coming aboard the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital this season? Well, it has a great deal to do with the entire program being built from scratch after the events of the season 18 finale. Getting on board all of these characters is effectively a way for the show to get a fresh coat of paint and to have some new faces to be excited about. It helps to ensure that Grey’s Anatomy still has the essence of what made it a hit in the first place; the big thing that could make this season different is that at least for now, Meredith could be running the program following Bailey’s exit. We are in a spot not where the student has fully become the teacher, albeit a rather reluctant one since if she had it her way, she probably would’ve left the hospital already to go off to Minnesota.

Remember that the new season is going to arrive on ABC this October.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see from Harry Shum Jr. moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







