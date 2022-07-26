Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Reign alum Adelaide Kane signs on

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 has just cast yet another surgical resident, and this one may be familiar to many of you out there.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Reign alum Adelaide Kane is officially checking in to the ABC drama in the major role of Jules Millin. Here’s how the official character description lays out her background:

“[She] was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family … Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy — but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.”

This feels like it could be a really fun character, mostly because Jules does not seem like the type to suffer fools and she will probably say what is on her mind at just about every moment possible. If we’re going to have more new additions to the show, they need to make a splash almost right away!

Kane is one of many new additions to the season and as we’ve said before, it’s somewhat of a miracle that we continue to have new faces on here at all. Remember what happened to the residency program at the end of last season? The whole thing is having to be rebuilt from scratch and with Bailey gone from the hospital (at least for now), it could be up to Meredith Grey to lead the charge. This could be an interesting role-reversal for the character, who of course starting off on the show as a doctor-in-training so many years ago.

Remember that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will premiere on ABC this season; to learn about some of the other new residents, be sure to visit the link here.

