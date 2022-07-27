Following today’s premiere, it only makes sense to want the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 2 air date, right? What about a look towards the remainder of the season?

We know that thanks to streaming services like Netflix (and occasionally Amazon), a lot of people out there have grown accustomed to getting every episode of a season all at once. That’s just not the case here. We’re also not getting a two-episode premiere or anything like that. We had the premiere this week, and episode 2 is going to come out on Wednesday, August 3. It carries with it a title of “Into the Unknown,” which couldn’t come as a shock given the Frozen theme at the heart of this season. (Yes, we understand that this is total Disney synergy, but what did you really expect from a show streaming on Disney+?)

As for what else you can expect coming up, we don’t think that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is out to completely redefine the sort of show that it is — even though they are diving head-first into this summer-camp setting. In a way, we greatly appreciate that given that so few high-school shows in general ever focus on the summer at all. It’s just some weird, nebulous period where a few things happen that are never fully discussed beyond a mere mention. Summer camp is really a time where you can develop your own identity, often separate from a lot of the influences that are traditionally in your life.

Also, remember this season that we are getting an exit storyline for Olivia Rodrigo, will be departing the show in order to pursue her burgeoning music career full-time. That’s hardly a surprise, and honestly, we’re just glad that she came back for this season at all. She really didn’t have to, all things considered.

