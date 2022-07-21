Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

Is Olivia Rodrigo set to leave High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at some point during season 3? In a lot of ways, this feels like a foregone conclusion.

Let’s just put it this way: Rodrigo is now an enormous name in the music industry and when you reach a certain level of fame, it’s pretty all-consuming. It’s been assumed from our end for a while that she would transition away from playing Nini and into a full music career, at least for a time being. Now, we’re getting a better sense that this is about to happen.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, creator Tim Federle noted that there is a plan to transition Rodrigo’s character out of this world, and as a result of this, she will be appearing less in season 3:

“I think she’s ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High … And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to, frankly, work with Olivia to say, ‘How do we get you out there into the world with us taking a little bit more of a backseat?’ Which we were all proud to do to support her.”

Federle notes that one of the goes for the season is to give Nini a proper “send-off,” and that does make it seem as though this will be her final year on the show — though we would assume the door will be open for more down the road, as well. We’re honestly just grateful that Olivia decided to come back for one more chapter at all — she’s invested a lot in this the past few years, so this does give her a chance to have proper closure and to know that she hasn’t left any longtime fans hanging.

Remember that the latest season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres on July 27, and we will have further insight along the way.

Are you going to miss Olivia Rodrigo whenever she leaves High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

