Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: State of the vote (day 22)

We are getting ever closer to the next Big Brother 24 eviction show, but do you want a slightly better sense of what’s going to happen? Has anything really changed?

We don’t have to beat around the bush here all that much — nothing has. It does appear as though Ameerah is leaving the game over Terrance on Thursday and, at least for now, she has more or less no clue that it’s happening. She may have suspicions, but she also feels like she has the votes.

We continue to give credit to the entire Leftovers alliance for making sure that they have all of their priorities aligned right now, and are working to ensure that they make the big move they want on Thursday. Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Turner, Monte, Kyle, and Joseph have done a brilliant job, and it does feel like their interests are aligned in getting out Daniel in the near future, as well.

Where things get interesting here is with Michael: In the long-term, he doesn’t want to go to the end with this alliance. He indicated that in a discussion to us live-feeders. We already indicated that he wants a final three with himself, Taylor, and Brittany, and he also wants to keep Indy and Jasmine around longer than people within his own alliance. What is probably going on here is rather simple: He wants to ensure he has favorable numbers and people he can beat in competitions.

While none of this should be of immediate concern, it’s well worth watching in the weeks ahead.

In other news…

Daniel apologized to Taylor last night for the incident around the Veto, which you could see tonight. Let’s just say she was a lot more forgiving than a lot of us are on the outside world. (Remember that she doesn’t have all of the information she did.)

