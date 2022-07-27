Grown-ish season 5 episode 3 spoilers: ‘No New Friends’

Next week on Grown-ish season 5 episode 3, you are going to see a story titled “No New Friends” — one that also hints at growing pains.

In some ways, we have to remember that this new season is a reboot of everything we saw before with Junior at the helm. He didn’t have a lot of the same experiences that Zoey did, and he is really just now starting to figure out his future. That means a lot of bumps in the road, and also some conflicts. Some may be simple, whereas others will have long-lasting ramifications. This is a guy who is starting to realize that he doesn’t have a safety net; because of that, he has to figure out how to make things work in a pretty difficult situation.

Below, you can check out the full Grown-ish season 5 episode 3 synopsis with more information all about what the future holds:

Junior and his roommate, Zaara, butt heads, causing them to one-up each other in an attempt to prove who is the most chill. Meanwhile, Annika surprises Aaron by turning in a TikTok instead of a paper.

The presence of TikTok in this episode is interesting in that this is clearly not a story that could have been told in season 1! It is a clear reminder of just how much the world has grown and evolved already, and it is important to remember that it’s going to continue to be that way for however long this series lasts. We imagine it will try its best to be topical, but also continue the legacy of the original Black-ish. It certainly needs to now that the OG has come to a close.

